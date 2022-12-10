yes, it's back for this double weekend of boro and England football.......
it's back to the bread n butter business of the tricky treble !!!
as usual, let us get you started with a couple of fancies on the horses.
a cheeky e/w double to get you underway.....
12.55 - Doncaster - Gentleman At Arms
13:30 - Doncaster - Trojan Horse.
Now for the tricky treble....it's into the Championship for this one !!
One Of Each....
Blackpool V Birmingham City (d)
Millwall V Wigan Athletic (h)
Swansea City V Norwich City (a)
In it to win it lads and lasses.....all the best if you are having a cheeky punt on this big weekend of Boro and England action.....
