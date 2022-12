headset

Us Journalist infuriating Qataris with gay protest





that is very odd that given the earlier incident..... was he bumped off.... you can rule nowt out i suppose





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11523131/US-journalist-dies-days-detained-wearing-rainbow-shirt-Qatar.html Grant Wahl was 'laughing and joking' just moments before he fell back in his seat and died at World Cup quarter-final game, colleagues reveal - as his brother says he was murdered after infuriating Qataris with gay protest...that is very odd that given the earlier incident..... was he bumped off.... you can rule nowt out i suppose Logged