Author Topic: Quarter Final Day - England Vs France !!  (Read 451 times)
headset
« on: December 10, 2022, 07:24:21 AM »
Oh yes, it's here after a weeks wait the clash we've waited for England V France.........

many will have had today down as our World Cup exit day....i would not argue with them...

its a game we are more likely to lose than win it, but equally, it's a game we can win if the truth be known and that's how I see it....Pride will have me behind England but if Southgate and the lads can finally put a big nation to bed and France are a big nation......then we could be on our way to winning it........


I fancy the winner of the tournament to come from tonight's game probably facing Argentina in the final...

it is not the Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker game but the two will have a huge saying on tonight's game so what a mouth-watering clash them two individuals might give us....

 But who is going to hit the winning goal will be the real headliner in tomorrow's/tonights media. Let's hope its an Englishman.


With St George In My Heart Keep Me English

Keep Me English Til My Dying Day :ukfist:


What a day ahead Boro , England and Nose Candy = Alldayer :beer: :beer: monkey

I'm thinking 2-1, 3-1 England bets are to be layed later


no surrender its time for a weekend bender - UTB & CMON ENGLAND :mido:



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12748290/listen-and-subscribe-to-the-sky-sports-world-cup-podcast
headset
« Reply #1 on: December 10, 2022, 12:49:29 PM »
a cheeky bet was placed already....



Single  @150/1

Harry Maguire, England 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / England v France 90 MINS ONLY.


more to follow when the teams are announced tonight.....


He normally gets me some money does Harry M - let's hope it's a big one tonight..
headset
« Reply #2 on: December 10, 2022, 07:37:25 PM »
beak, beak we wan't more beak!

all the lads are cheering get the f...g gear in...

The bets are now on for this one....

Single  @40/1

Jack Grealish, England 1-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / England v France90  MINS ONLY


Single  @20/1

John Stones
Anytime Goalscorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLY


Single  @15/2

Phil Foden
Last Goal Scorer / England v France  90 MINS ONLY

Single  @19/10

Callum Wilson
Anytime Goalscorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLY


who wants it the most......will of course win this game...lets hope its the English...

CMON ENGLAND...

and the RAF from England shot one down....shot one down :ukfist:


The nation watches... the nation awaits.....time to deliver England..



https://www.skysports.com/football/england-vs-france/463023
headset
« Reply #3 on: December 10, 2022, 08:41:22 PM »
contentious foul on Saka maybe...not enough for me in all fairness..I'm not not a fan of VAR anyway and taking things too far back........
oddly enough and without wishing it... I did think the french would score tonight....so it was always a 2 goals needed from England in open play or pennas if u like.....


don't concede another before half time..... needs to be the bare minimum here....


 a great french strike always going away from the keeper....could maybe Pickford of got it.... debatable of course without full-on blame IMO.


still in it.... and that's the main bit..


we've a tasty bench...whilst still only a goal behind... so no panic stations just yet from me.

CMON ENGLAND
headset
« Reply #4 on: December 10, 2022, 09:04:21 PM »
just seen that on the replay....it looks like they chopped Kane down....penna from the ITV replays....


15/20 minutes in then Southgate has to mix it up.......


thats his weak spot many would say....all eyes on managemtmne and the players here....i dont want ti hear var excuses.......45 mins to win it or lose it.... for me is what sport is about...


CMON ENGLAND...RULE BRITTANIE :ukfist:
headset
« Reply #5 on: December 10, 2022, 09:17:45 PM »
Co-Kane ....:mido:


top penna... let us win it now...cmon England

shot one down and the RAF from England shot one down..!!


KANE....CO.KANE! monkey
headset
« Reply #6 on: December 10, 2022, 09:35:19 PM »
oooo..close from Saka.....is mebappe still on the pitch...famous last words ,,..well in Walker lad monkey



cmon England....true colours never die..:ukfist:


it is coming home!
headset
« Reply #7 on: December 10, 2022, 09:42:05 PM »
top save from Pickford then they do us with a second......

the big test has just got bigger for all concerned with England...


what i will give for some extra time here /// :beer:

howay england
headset
« Reply #8 on: December 10, 2022, 09:43:28 PM »
penna you fucker ...put it away though england
headset
« Reply #9 on: December 10, 2022, 09:49:51 PM »
It's a horrible thing to say...have we lost it or bottled it... it's the latter for me...


2 things of note.... you should never concede from outside the box...and you should technically never miss a penalty....we've done both tonight!
headset
« Reply #10 on: December 10, 2022, 10:03:53 PM »
a good free kick from Rashford....just not good enough.... a bit like England really.....

the pecking order always speaks the truth in the end...
Ben G
« Reply #11 on: December 10, 2022, 10:26:00 PM »
Played well and didnt deserve to lose at all!
Tory Cunt
« Reply #12 on: December 11, 2022, 12:10:28 AM »
A 50/50 game, either side could have won it, and neither side could have had any complaints.  They took their chances better than us. Fine margins,  if we have a better keeper he saves their first. But we dont, so hey ho.
kippers
« Reply #13 on: December 11, 2022, 09:03:50 AM »
Pickford was fine.

England were fine.

We just arent as good as France.

No excuses.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #14 on: December 11, 2022, 12:45:58 PM »
England are not quite good enough. Its not all down to Southgate even though I dont rate him. You just know that when it comes to the crunch this squad of players arent quite up to it. These players get  rave reviews in the PL on the back of the really good players who are not English. Mind you they are very good at taking the knee. Pity there isnt aWorld Cup for that.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #15 on: December 11, 2022, 12:55:18 PM »
I dont believe that the referee/var influence has not been discussed. Their first goal should have been disallowed. The foul on Kane, not given even AFTER var was an utter stonewall penalty. Another penal was not given. Fouls all over the pitch were dives. I hope they play Argentina in the final, with this ref, then I can give it up completely and go for a scone in Helmsley

Fucking robbed. We were far better, and certainly fairer than them. And if the ref and/or var didnt get paid, then Im a chinaman

Mbappe was still shite

Over
headset
« Reply #16 on: December 11, 2022, 01:07:46 PM »
nice rant Bob - and some valid points but to go in hard on the ref/var would also mean going in hard on Kane for missing that penalty.....something you conveniently also forget to mention as to why we might have lost last night...I'm with you we could consider ourselves the better side over 90 mins bar putting the ball in the mixer.. which is only a small, but key part of the game monkey
kippers
« Reply #17 on: December 11, 2022, 02:27:01 PM »
Argentina v France final.

State of football when both have lost a game.
Ben G
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:51:20 PM »
France are winners and take their chances when they come.

Well get there as theres so much talent in that England squad .
