headset
Oh yes, it's here after a weeks wait the clash we've waited for England V France.........
many will have had today down as our World Cup exit day....i would not argue with them...
its a game we are more likely to lose than win it, but equally, it's a game we can win if the truth be known and that's how I see it....Pride will have me behind England but if Southgate and the lads can finally put a big nation to bed and France are a big nation......then we could be on our way to winning it........
I fancy the winner of the tournament to come from tonight's game probably facing Argentina in the final...
it is not the Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker game but the two will have a huge saying on tonight's game so what a mouth-watering clash them two individuals might give us....
But who is going to hit the winning goal will be the real headliner in tomorrow's/tonights media. Let's hope its an Englishman.
With St George In My Heart Keep Me English
Keep Me English Til My Dying Day
What a day ahead Boro , England and Nose Candy = Alldayer
I'm thinking 2-1, 3-1 England bets are to be layed later
no surrender its time for a weekend bender - UTB & CMON ENGLAND https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12748290/listen-and-subscribe-to-the-sky-sports-world-cup-podcast
headset
beak, beak we wan't more beak!
all the lads are cheering get the f...g gear in...
The bets are now on for this one....
Single @40/1
Jack Grealish, England 1-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / England v France90 MINS ONLY
Single @20/1
John Stones
Anytime Goalscorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLY
Single @15/2
Phil Foden
Last Goal Scorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLY
Single @19/10
Callum Wilson
Anytime Goalscorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLY
who wants it the most......will of course win this game...lets hope its the English...
CMON ENGLAND...
and the RAF from England shot one down....shot one down
The nation watches... the nation awaits.....time to deliver England..https://www.skysports.com/football/england-vs-france/463023
