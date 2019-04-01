headset

Offline



Posts: 6 647





Posts: 6 647 Quarter Final Day - England Vs France !! « on: Yesterday at 07:24:21 AM »



many will have had today down as our World Cup exit day....i would not argue with them...



its a game we are more likely to lose than win it, but equally, it's a game we can win if the truth be known and that's how I see it....Pride will have me behind England but if Southgate and the lads can finally put a big nation to bed and France are a big nation......then we could be on our way to winning it........





I fancy the winner of the tournament to come from tonight's game probably facing Argentina in the final...



it is not the Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker game but the two will have a huge saying on tonight's game so what a mouth-watering clash them two individuals might give us....



But who is going to hit the winning goal will be the real headliner in tomorrow's/tonights media. Let's hope its an Englishman.





With St George In My Heart Keep Me English



Keep Me English Til My Dying Day





What a day ahead Boro , England and Nose Candy = Alldayer



I'm thinking 2-1, 3-1 England bets are to be layed later





no surrender its time for a weekend bender - UTB & CMON ENGLAND







https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12748290/listen-and-subscribe-to-the-sky-sports-world-cup-podcast





















Oh yes, it's here after a weeks wait the clash we've waited for England V France.........many will have had today down as our World Cup exit day....i would not argue with them...its a game we are more likely to lose than win it, but equally, it's a game we can win if the truth be known and that's how I see it....Pride will have me behind England but if Southgate and the lads can finally put a big nation to bed and France are a big nation......then we could be on our way to winning it........I fancy the winner of the tournament to come from tonight's game probably facing Argentina in the final...it is not the Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker game but the two will have a huge saying on tonight's game so what a mouth-watering clash them two individuals might give us....But who is going to hit the winning goal will be the real headliner in tomorrow's/tonights media. Let's hope its an Englishman.With St George In My Heart Keep Me EnglishKeep Me English Til My Dying DayWhat a day ahead Boro , England and Nose Candy = AlldayerI'm thinking 2-1, 3-1 England bets are to be layed laterno surrender its time for a weekend bender - UTB & CMON ENGLAND Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 647





Posts: 6 647 Re: Quarter Final Day - England Vs France !! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:49:29 PM » a cheeky bet was placed already....







Single @150/1



Harry Maguire, England 2-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / England v France 90 MINS ONLY.





more to follow when the teams are announced tonight.....





He normally gets me some money does Harry M - let's hope it's a big one tonight..



Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 647





Posts: 6 647 Re: Quarter Final Day - England Vs France !! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:37:25 PM »



all the lads are cheering get the f...g gear in...



The bets are now on for this one....



Single @40/1



Jack Grealish, England 1-0

First Goal Scorer, Correct score / England v France90 MINS ONLY





Single @20/1



John Stones

Anytime Goalscorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLY





Single @15/2



Phil Foden

Last Goal Scorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLY



Single @19/10



Callum Wilson

Anytime Goalscorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLY





who wants it the most......will of course win this game...lets hope its the English...



CMON ENGLAND...



and the RAF from England shot one down....shot one down





The nation watches... the nation awaits.....time to deliver England..







https://www.skysports.com/football/england-vs-france/463023





beak, beak we wan't more beak!all the lads are cheering get the f...g gear in...The bets are now on for this one....Single @40/1Jack Grealish, England 1-0First Goal Scorer, Correct score / England v France90 MINS ONLYSingle @20/1John StonesAnytime Goalscorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLYSingle @15/2Phil FodenLast Goal Scorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLYSingle @19/10Callum WilsonAnytime Goalscorer / England v France 90 MINS ONLYwho wants it the most......will of course win this game...lets hope its the English...CMON ENGLAND...and the RAF from England shot one down....shot one downThe nation watches... the nation awaits.....time to deliver England.. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 647





Posts: 6 647 Re: Quarter Final Day - England Vs France !! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:41:22 PM » contentious foul on Saka maybe...not enough for me in all fairness..I'm not not a fan of VAR anyway and taking things too far back........

oddly enough and without wishing it... I did think the french would score tonight....so it was always a 2 goals needed from England in open play or pennas if u like.....





don't concede another before half time..... needs to be the bare minimum here....





a great french strike always going away from the keeper....could maybe Pickford of got it.... debatable of course without full-on blame IMO.





still in it.... and that's the main bit..





we've a tasty bench...whilst still only a goal behind... so no panic stations just yet from me.



CMON ENGLAND

Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 647





Posts: 6 647 Re: Quarter Final Day - England Vs France !! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:04:21 PM »





15/20 minutes in then Southgate has to mix it up.......





thats his weak spot many would say....all eyes on managemtmne and the players here....i dont want ti hear var excuses.......45 mins to win it or lose it.... for me is what sport is about...





CMON ENGLAND...RULE BRITTANIE just seen that on the replay....it looks like they chopped Kane down....penna from the ITV replays....15/20 minutes in then Southgate has to mix it up.......thats his weak spot many would say....all eyes on managemtmne and the players here....i dont want ti hear var excuses.......45 mins to win it or lose it.... for me is what sport is about...CMON ENGLAND...RULE BRITTANIE « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:08:04 PM by headset » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 647





Posts: 6 647 Re: Quarter Final Day - England Vs France !! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:17:45 PM »





top penna... let us win it now...cmon England



shot one down and the RAF from England shot one down..!!





KANE....CO.KANE! Co-Kane ....top penna... let us win it now...cmon Englandshot one down and the RAF from England shot one down..!!KANE....CO.KANE! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 6 647





Posts: 6 647 Re: Quarter Final Day - England Vs France !! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:42:05 PM »



the big test has just got bigger for all concerned with England...





what i will give for some extra time here ///



howay england top save from Pickford then they do us with a second......the big test has just got bigger for all concerned with England...what i will give for some extra time here ///howay england Logged