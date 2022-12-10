headset

many will have had today down as our World Cup exit day....i would not argue with them...



its a game we are more likely to lose than win it, but equally, it's a game we can win if the truth be known and that's how I see it....Pride will have me behind England but if Southgate and the lads can finally put a big nation to bed and France are a big nation......then we could be on our way to winning it........





I fancy the winner of the tournament to come from tonight's game probably facing Argentina in the final...



it is not the Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker game but the two will have a huge saying on tonight's game so what a mouth-watering clash them two individuals might give us....



But who is going to hit the winning goal will be the real headliner in tomorrow's/tonights media. Let's hope its an Englishman.





With St George In My Heart Keep Me English



Keep Me English Til My Dying Day





What a day ahead Boro , England and Nose Candy = Alldayer



I'm thinking 2-1, 3-1 England bets are to be layed later





no surrender its time for a weekend bender - UTB & CMON ENGLAND







