Oh yes, it's here after a weeks wait the clash we've waited for England V France.........
many will have had today down as our World Cup exit day....i would not argue with them...
its a game we are more likely to lose than win it, but equally, it's a game we can win if the truth be known and that's how I see it....Pride will have me behind England but if Southgate and the lads can finally put a big nation to bed and France are a big nation......then we could be on our way to winning it........
I fancy the winner of the tournament to come from tonight's game probably facing Argentina in the final...
it is not the Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker game but the two will have a huge saying on tonight's game so what a mouth-watering clash them two individuals might give us....
But who is going to hit the winning goal will be the real headliner in tomorrow's/tonights media. Let's hope its an Englishman.
With St George In My Heart Keep Me English
Keep Me English Til My Dying Day
What a day ahead Boro , England and Nose Candy = Alldayer
I'm thinking 2-1, 3-1 England bets are to be layed later
no surrender its time for a weekend bender - UTB & CMON ENGLAND https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12748290/listen-and-subscribe-to-the-sky-sports-world-cup-podcast