December 10, 2022
Quarter Final Day - England Vs France !!
headset
« on: Today at 07:24:21 AM »
Oh yes, it's here after a weeks wait the clash we've waited for England V France.........

many will have had today down as our World Cup exit day....i would not argue with them...

its a game we are more likely to lose than win it, but equally, it's a game we can win if the truth be known and that's how I see it....Pride will have me behind England but if Southgate and the lads can finally put a big nation to bed and France are a big nation......then we could be on our way to winning it........


I fancy the winner of the tournament to come from tonight's game probably facing Argentina in the final...

it is not the Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker game but the two will have a huge saying on tonight's game so what a mouth-watering clash them two individuals might give us....

 But who is going to hit the winning goal will be the real headliner in tomorrow's/tonights media. Let's hope its an Englishman.


With St George In My Heart Keep Me English

Keep Me English Til My Dying Day :ukfist:


What a day ahead Boro , England and Nose Candy = Alldayer :beer: :beer: monkey

I'm thinking 2-1, 3-1 England bets are to be layed later


no surrender its time for a weekend bender - UTB & CMON ENGLAND :mido:



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12748290/listen-and-subscribe-to-the-sky-sports-world-cup-podcast
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:49:29 PM »
a cheeky bet was placed already....



Single  @150/1

Harry Maguire, England 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / England v France 90 MINS ONLY.


more to follow when the teams are announced tonight.....


He normally gets me some money does Harry M - let's hope it's a big one tonight..
