It's a bit of daft crack - we are actually underdogs for me if i was totally honest.....its a chance for us to make a mark against a top top side... the side and Southgate can then say they can beat the best when they have to whether they then go on to win the world cup this year or not.







Men's English international football needs to scalp the French tonight....otherwise we might well be saying the same in the next tournament .....can we beat the big boys though!





CMON ENGLAND





who will be our match winner-- im edging towards Grealish or Foden bagging the actual winner at some point..





Troy Deeney has his say on things in the sun.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20710421/troy-deeney-giroud-elite-maguire-shock-england-france/













