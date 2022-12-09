Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Sun takes over Paris  (Read 259 times)
« on: December 09, 2022, 06:38:38 PM »
HEAR US ROAR The Sun takes over Paris ahead of tomorrows epic World Cup clash and tells The French Its coming home


monkey


Love it.... true colours never run!


GSTK! :ukfist:


CMON ENGLAND ...:mido:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20702002/the-sun-takes-over-paris-its-coming-home/
« Reply #1 on: December 09, 2022, 06:39:48 PM »
Hitler beat them to it
« Reply #2 on: December 09, 2022, 06:52:45 PM »
brazil is out its coming home !...... im telling you mcl

three lions on his shirt........
« Reply #3 on: December 09, 2022, 06:59:05 PM »
Like to see the Argies out next.
« Reply #4 on: December 09, 2022, 07:10:09 PM »
Absolutely!

Las Malvinas es Bretaña
« Reply #5 on: December 09, 2022, 08:14:58 PM »
 lost souey

I know where all this is heading.
« Reply #6 on: December 10, 2022, 05:06:00 AM »
Quote from: kippers on December 09, 2022, 08:14:58 PM
lost souey

I know where all this is heading.

Yep, 2-1 to France...
« Reply #7 on: December 10, 2022, 07:33:54 AM »
monkey


It's a bit of daft crack - we are actually underdogs for me if i was totally honest.....its a chance for us to make a mark against a top top side... the side and Southgate can then say they can beat the best when they have to whether they then go on to win the world cup this year or not.



Men's English international football needs to scalp the French tonight....otherwise we might well be saying the same in the next tournament .....can we beat the big boys though!


CMON ENGLAND


who will be our match winner-- im edging towards Grealish or Foden bagging the actual winner at some point..


Troy Deeney has his say on things in the sun.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20710421/troy-deeney-giroud-elite-maguire-shock-england-france/
« Reply #8 on: December 11, 2022, 09:07:12 AM »
Quote from: Tintin on December 10, 2022, 05:06:00 AM
Quote from: kippers on December 09, 2022, 08:14:58 PM
lost souey

I know where all this is heading.

Yep, 2-1 to France...

Well played Tintin
« Reply #9 on: December 11, 2022, 01:09:17 PM »
Quote from: kippers on December 11, 2022, 09:07:12 AM
Quote from: Tintin on December 10, 2022, 05:06:00 AM
Quote from: kippers on December 09, 2022, 08:14:58 PM
lost souey

I know where all this is heading.

Yep, 2-1 to France...

Well played Tintin

yes, good shout Tintin......i hope u had some poke on it!
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:01:20 PM »
Ha, if only...
