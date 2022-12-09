Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 09, 2022, 08:20:29 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Sun takes over Paris
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Sun takes over Paris (Read 55 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 625
The Sun takes over Paris
«
on:
Today
at 06:38:38 PM »
HEAR US ROAR The Sun takes over Paris ahead of tomorrows epic World Cup clash and tells The French Its coming home
Love it.... true colours never run!
GSTK!
CMON ENGLAND ...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20702002/the-sun-takes-over-paris-its-coming-home/
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 252
Re: The Sun takes over Paris
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:39:48 PM »
Hitler beat them to it
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 625
Re: The Sun takes over Paris
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:52:45 PM »
brazil is out its coming home !...... im telling you
three lions on his shirt........
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 897
Re: The Sun takes over Paris
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:59:05 PM »
Like to see the Argies out next.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 252
Re: The Sun takes over Paris
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:10:09 PM »
Absolutely!
Las Malvinas es Bretaña
Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 513
Re: The Sun takes over Paris
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:14:58 PM »
I know where all this is heading.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...