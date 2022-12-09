Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Sun takes over Paris  (Read 52 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 625


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:38:38 PM »
HEAR US ROAR The Sun takes over Paris ahead of tomorrows epic World Cup clash and tells The French Its coming home


monkey


Love it.... true colours never run!


GSTK! :ukfist:


CMON ENGLAND ...:mido:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20702002/the-sun-takes-over-paris-its-coming-home/
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 252



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:39:48 PM »
Hitler beat them to it
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 625


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:52:45 PM »
brazil is out its coming home !...... im telling you mcl

three lions on his shirt........
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 897


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:59:05 PM »
Like to see the Argies out next.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 252



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:10:09 PM »
Absolutely!

Las Malvinas es Bretaña
Logged
Tory Cunt
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 513


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:14:58 PM »
 lost souey

I know where all this is heading.
Logged
