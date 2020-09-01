Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 09, 2022, 02:24:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: New coal mine !  (Read 76 times)
38red and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 247



View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 11:46:59 AM »
Either Im in a parallel universe or a Tory Minister did approve a brand new mine whilst a Labour Shadow Minister dripped about it!

Theyll be opening a Mensa branch in Sunderland soon!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 934



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:18:06 PM »
More strikes!!!  :mido: :mido: :mido: :bc:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 511


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:09:48 PM »
Good move, saves importing it.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 380

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:42:38 PM »
Wow! H M Government in sensible decision alert.  mick
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 