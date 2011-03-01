Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Ben G
on: Today at 11:46:59 AM
Either Im in a parallel universe or a Tory Minister did approve a brand new mine whilst a Labour Shadow Minister dripped about it!

Theyll be opening a Mensa branch in Sunderland soon!
Tory Cunt
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:18:06 PM
More strikes!!!  :mido: :mido: :mido: :bc:
kippers
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:48 PM
Good move, saves importing it.
