Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 08, 2022, 11:00:39 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
New coal mine !
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: New coal mine ! (Read 52 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 247
New coal mine !
«
on:
Today
at 11:46:59 AM »
Either Im in a parallel universe or a Tory Minister did approve a brand new mine whilst a Labour Shadow Minister dripped about it!
Theyll be opening a Mensa branch in Sunderland soon!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 934
Re: New coal mine !
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:18:06 PM »
More strikes!!!
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 511
Re: New coal mine !
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:09:48 PM »
Good move, saves importing it.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...