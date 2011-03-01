headset

England vs France World Cup « on: Yesterday at 07:24:58 AM »





what a weekend its going to be for many Boro first up then into the pubs for three lines on his shirt......



pubs and town centers will be bouncing on Saturday....full of nose snow and an England win





the Wideman will have a say on things but the quality all over the field in this clash......



its going to be tight but its England for me on the night





GSTK







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20685408/england-france-world-cup-mbappe/



Re: England vs France World Cup « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:09:03 PM » Your right Headset, it could be a wonderful evening with people celebrating etc.



On the otherhand, we are all aware of the flip side.

Re: England vs France World Cup « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:16:12 AM »







its the countdown noe fo me for Quaters day.







so its a song to pump up the vibes.........on this friday...





a quality track as well.......headset always delivers a tune for the occasion







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jK-NcRmVcw&ab_channel=



CMON ENGLAND ......not long before Saturday is with us.







yes absolutely kippers it has the potential to kick off out and about if it goes pete tong over in Qatar for England..... it'll be a bit cold for some pavement dancing on a Saturday night but you can never say never with some England fans..its the countdown noe fo me for Quaters day.so its a song to pump up the vibes.........on this friday...a quality track as well.......headset always delivers a tune for the occasionCMON ENGLAND ......not long before Saturday is with us.

Re: England vs France World Cup « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:21:10 AM » Cant afford to sit and let them play. Have to be going forward all the time with the big jab like Tyson Fury does.