yes absolutely kippers it has the potential to kick off out and about if it goes pete tong over in Qatar for England..... it'll be a bit cold for some pavement dancing on a Saturday night but you can never say never with some England fans..
its the countdown noe fo me for Quaters day.
so its a song to pump up the vibes.........on this friday...
a quality track as well.......headset always delivers a tune for the occasionhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jK-NcRmVcw&ab_channel=
CMON ENGLAND ......not long before Saturday is with us.