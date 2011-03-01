Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
England vs France World Cup
headset
the build-up begins with only a couple of days left before the three lions go into action against the French.


what a weekend its going to be for many Boro first up then into the pubs for three lines on his shirt......

pubs and town centers will be bouncing on Saturday....full of nose snow and an England win


the Wideman will have a say on things but the quality all over the field in this clash......

its going to be tight but its England for me on the night :mido:


GSTK :ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20685408/england-france-world-cup-mbappe/
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Mbappe can get fucked  How many Champions League medals has he got, in a team stuffed with world stars

Bring in on, if you think youre hard enough.   
kippers
Your right Headset, it could be a wonderful evening with people celebrating etc. 

On the otherhand, we are all aware of the flip side.
headset
yes absolutely kippers it has the potential to kick off out and about if it goes pete tong over in Qatar for England..... it'll be a bit cold for some pavement dancing on a Saturday night but you can never say never with some England fans..



its the countdown noe fo me for Quaters day.



so its a song to pump up the vibes.........on this friday...


a quality track as well.......headset always delivers a tune for the occasion



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jK-NcRmVcw&ab_channel=

CMON ENGLAND ......not long before Saturday is with us.


:ukfist:
Ben G
Mountain King
Cant afford to sit and let them play. Have to be going forward all the time with the big jab like Tyson Fury does.
Tory Cunt
kippers
We have the armoury to beat France no question.
My concern is that something controversial will happen, it always does when we go out normally.

There is also penalties, which as we know, we arent very good at.
