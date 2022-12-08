headset

Posts: 6 620 England vs France World Cup « on: Today at 07:24:58 AM »





what a weekend its going to be for many Boro first up then into the pubs for three lines on his shirt......



pubs and town centers will be bouncing on Saturday....full of nose snow and an England win





the Wideman will have a say on things but the quality all over the field in this clash......



its going to be tight but its England for me on the night





GSTK







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20685408/england-france-world-cup-mbappe/



