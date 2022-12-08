Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 08, 2022
Author Topic: England vs France World Cup  (Read 59 times)
« on: Today at 07:24:58 AM »
the build-up begins with only a couple of days left before the three lions go into action against the French.


what a weekend its going to be for many Boro first up then into the pubs for three lines on his shirt......

pubs and town centers will be bouncing on Saturday....full of nose snow and an England win


the Wideman will have a say on things but the quality all over the field in this clash......

its going to be tight but its England for me on the night :mido:


GSTK :ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20685408/england-france-world-cup-mbappe/
