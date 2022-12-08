Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 10, 2022, 09:14:57 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ben  (Read 140 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 935



View Profile
Ben
« on: December 08, 2022, 06:28:30 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/63873273

What a read this is!
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 659

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 08, 2022, 06:54:42 AM »
Just posted that on the England vs Pakistan thread you glory stealing rascal

Muskets at dawn 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 635


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 08, 2022, 07:03:54 AM »
correct and, well-said calamity, and what a good read it was fella!

24hrs too late bobby lad... that's lefties for you ! monkey
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 252



View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: December 08, 2022, 11:27:18 AM »
Whod have thought that the rise of the English Test team was down to the innovation of multi format cricket ?

Its akin to when Sri Lanka changed the ODI game at the 96 WC by going fooking nuts from the off with the bat. The other teams tried to keep up, some did for a while but eventually they ran out of steam.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 935



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 08, 2022, 02:35:38 PM »
Quote from: headset on December 08, 2022, 07:03:54 AM
correct and, well-said calamity, and what a good read it was fella!

24hrs too late bobby lad... that's lefties for you ! monkey

My defence is that theres only one post a day now; Id seen one for that day and assumed the new content was exhausted  :alf:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 635


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:44:16 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on December 08, 2022, 02:35:38 PM
Quote from: headset on December 08, 2022, 07:03:54 AM
correct and, well-said calamity, and what a good read it was fella!

24hrs too late bobby lad... that's lefties for you ! monkey

My defence is that theres only one post a day now; Id seen one for that day and assumed the new content was exhausted  :alf:


monkey


i will soon be back once the shift patters change at work.... that alows me more time for news reports
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 