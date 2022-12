Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 252







Mountain KingPosts: 5 252

Re: Ben « Reply #3 on: December 08, 2022, 11:27:18 AM » Whod have thought that the rise of the English Test team was down to the innovation of multi format cricket ?



Its akin to when Sri Lanka changed the ODI game at the 96 WC by going fooking nuts from the off with the bat. The other teams tried to keep up, some did for a while but eventually they ran out of steam.