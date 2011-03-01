Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 08, 2022, 02:39:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ben  (Read 55 times)
Gray Squirrel and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 932



View Profile
Ben
« on: Today at 06:28:30 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/63873273

What a read this is!
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 659

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:54:42 AM »
Just posted that on the England vs Pakistan thread you glory stealing rascal

Muskets at dawn 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 620


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:03:54 AM »
correct and, well-said calamity, and what a good read it was fella!

24hrs too late bobby lad... that's lefties for you ! monkey
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 246



View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:27:18 AM »
Whod have thought that the rise of the English Test team was down to the innovation of multi format cricket ?

Its akin to when Sri Lanka changed the ODI game at the 96 WC by going fooking nuts from the off with the bat. The other teams tried to keep up, some did for a while but eventually they ran out of steam.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 932



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:35:38 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:03:54 AM
correct and, well-said calamity, and what a good read it was fella!

24hrs too late bobby lad... that's lefties for you ! monkey

My defence is that theres only one post a day now; Id seen one for that day and assumed the new content was exhausted  :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 