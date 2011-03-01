Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 08, 2022, 09:26:22 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Kate looks picture of elegance - stunning
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Kate looks picture of elegance - stunning (Read 156 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 620
Kate looks picture of elegance - stunning
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:19:52 AM »
the future queen showing her class and worth to the country again....
the monarchy will be in good and safe hands when William and kate take the crown....
long live the monarchy
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/20674885/kate-middleton-red-dress-buckingham-palace-royal-family/
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 930
Re: Kate looks picture of elegance - stunning
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:23 AM »
Kate
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 620
Re: Kate looks picture of elegance - stunning
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:36:38 AM »
Its Kathryn in reality ain't it .....
I hope i don't end up in the tower when I say this ...
she can share a taxi home with me anytime......
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...