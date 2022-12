headset

Moment bungling thief caught on cctv...
« on: Today at 08:16:22 AM »









caught the clown banged to rights - they should have clipped him before they let him go......





take a clip or we call the cops - thats the choice he should have been given.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20673990/bungling-thief-flee-shop-stolen-phones-locked-door/ ESCAPE'S CUT OFF Moment bungling thief tries to flee shop with stolen phones – but can't open the DOOR