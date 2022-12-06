Red Rebel

headset

Re: Mc()F GOOn « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:05:03 AM »





red rebel - a boro legend





it would be nice to hear from tortured mind himself another true come on boro legend who had towersy in his skyrocket.....



talking of towersy has red raw shut down - i can't even log onto it now never mind surf it........unless kens worked me out again



Henry Chinaski

Re: Mc()F GOOn « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 AM »



can others get on it - ive struggled for a week or two now

RR is closed to non-members again - possibly cos Alex/Sexpom on fmttm reported it?

headset

Re: Mc()F GOOn « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:32:08 AM »



I know me and Kenny never always see eye to eye but I didn't have him down as dancing to a fly me tune or fly me poster.... it must have been something naughty, or sexpom whenever he is had a quiet word in his/kens shell....it might explain why it's behind closed doors





he must think I'm sexpom i can't log on anymore



the thing is i ain't him and don't graft 'raw' - I only graft the moon!!



cheers for the info henry ladI know me and Kenny never always see eye to eye but I didn't have him down as dancing to a fly me tune or fly me poster.... it must have been something naughty, or sexpom whenever he is had a quiet word in his/kens shell....it might explain why it's behind closed doorshe must think I'm sexpom i can't log on anymorethe thing is i ain't him and don't graft 'raw' - I only graft the moon!! Logged

BMX Bandit

Re: Mc()F GOOn « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:35:40 AM » Headset this is what Kenny has posted regarding whats going on. Someone from FMTTM, Alex the kid, has been bombarding him with messages saying that he is reporting him for inciting racial hatred etc .



Next thing Kenny gets a knock on the door and is whisked off to be interviewed by Cleveland Police.



His phone and laptop were confiscated.





This ATK has it in for kenny so much.



Kenny is not racist. Never has he been.



It doesnt help when there is people like yourself making out he and red roar is a racist board.



This place had more racism than any of the other message boards of Boro put together.





 "someone" on that site is responsible for trying to wreck my life with "racist" claims.

I said "Pakistani" when talking about the CONVICTED grooming gangs in Rotherham etc.

I "called" the number of "small boats" arrivals at Dover "DINGHY COUNT".

I referred to pre op transexual has still having "meat and 2 veg".





These are the pieces of evidence that the police "confronted" me with at recorded, under caution, interview. Nothing else but these 3 pieces.



But because its a Tory, Robert Nichols thinks comments like i have copied about Michelle Mone, The Conservative Members and the public who voted for the Tories, is acceptable and justified just because Rob Nichols is a left wing gobshite, all mouth and no trousers.



I am losing the will to fight it. 6 weeks with no phone or laptop. Over 10 attempts to contact the officer, with promises of she will be in touch with an update, to no avail. I have had no interaction with the police since my arrest.



Reports are saying CP are "rotten" to the core, misogyny, theft, corruption etc. What fucking chance i have got? Am i going to CP sacrificial lamb? To win "public feeling back"?



I can already see the Gazette headline. "local message board owner jailed for owning a racist right wing forum"



I STILL SAY SINCE RN WAS "INVITED" BY STAFFS POLICE TO BE IN THE CONTROL ROOM THINGS HAVE HAPPENED.

LOOK AT HOW MANY BANING ORDERS ARE BEEN GIVEN OUT. THE COPS WERE ALL OVER THE SUPPOSED SCRAP AT HIBS. LADS ARE GETTING LETTERS FROM THE CLUB ABOUT "BEHAVIOUR". AND I GET NICKED.



COINCIDENCES MY ARSE

Logged

Henry Chinaski

Re: Mc()F GOOn « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:31:51 PM »



Reports are saying CP are "rotten" to the core, misogyny, theft, corruption etc. What fucking chance i have got? Am i going to CP sacrificial lamb? To win "public feeling back"?



I can already see the Gazette headline. "local message board owner jailed for owning a racist right wing forum"



Bad crack that. Although I am losing the will to fight...the urge to cry with laughter at that bit above...







Sorry



Bad crack that. Although I am losing the will to fight...the urge to cry with laughter at that bit above...Sorry Logged "Watching the bull get the matador, thats the best" - Bukowski

Ben G



Re: Mc()F GOOn « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:46:03 PM » Thats terrible.



Havent spoken to Ken in ages as my Facebook is locked down. They wont let me change my phone number or login till I prove my ID. As if Im that desperate to see narcissistic cunts and stupid people post shite ! Logged Tory Cunt