headset

Offline



Posts: 6 613





Posts: 6 613 Re: Mc()F GOOn « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:05:03 AM »





red rebel - a boro legend





it would be nice to hear from tortured mind himself another true come on boro legend who had towersy in his skyrocket.....



talking of towersy has red raw shut down - i can't even log onto it now never mind surf it........unless kens worked me out again



can others get on it - ive struggled for a week or two now red rebel - a boro legendit would be nice to hear from tortured mind himself another true come on boro legend who had towersy in his skyrocket.....talking of towersy has red raw shut down - i can't even log onto it now never mind surf it........unless kens worked me out againcan others get on it - ive struggled for a week or two now Logged