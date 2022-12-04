headset

Online



Posts: 6 589





Posts: 6 589 Labours Angela Rayner Rocks the party « on: Today at 07:32:58 AM »



I've knocked a few shapes out on the 'E' to that tune back in the day - always pleasing to seeir these high flyers let their hair down like normal folk do



good choice in song as well - i would share a taxi home with her





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20641919/angela-rayner-labour-dances-charity/ DJ Rayner lets her hair down and belts out a dance classic N-Trance - Set you freeI've knocked a few shapes out on the 'E' to that tune back in the day - always pleasing to seeir these high flyers let their hair down like normal folk dogood choice in song as well - i would share a taxi home with her Logged