December 04, 2022, 06:12:57 PM
Author Topic: Labours Angela Rayner Rocks the party
« on: Today at 07:32:58 AM »
DJ Rayner lets her hair down and belts out a dance classic N-Trance - Set you free

I've knocked a few shapes out on the 'E' to that tune back in the day - always pleasing to seeir these high flyers let their hair down like normal folk do

good choice in song as well - i would share a taxi home with her monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20641919/angela-rayner-labour-dances-charity/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:02:38 AM »
She is utter trash
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:20:54 PM »
Fanny like a wizards sleeve.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:53:43 PM »
oh, she would provide a decent end to the night - the dirtier the better nothing like a fiery redhead in the sack....bring on the ecstasy  monkey
