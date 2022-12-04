Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 04, 2022, 11:00:16 PM
Author Topic: Last 16 - England Vs Senegal  (Read 239 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:13:32 AM »
yes, the day is here - can England push on now the knockouts are here in World Cup.

it certainly favors England that Sadio Mane won't be playing - a truly world-class player.

Despite its controversy, the tournament deserves the very best on the field of play I will give football that. So it's a shame he won't be on show tonight

That said Senegal won't be a pushover the African nations are improving year on year, but it will be still a massive upset if England gets beat tonight. So Southgates team is under a fair bit of pressure to get the win tonight preferably in open play but equally, we will take a shoot out providing we win it.


Who will he pick to start the game Southgate has a few selection dilemmas. I don't think he can call them wrong. one of the pundits called it right - it is about personnel choice now, rather than Southgates called the 11 wrong. After recent displays from players when called on


I'm thinking 2-1, 2.0 England bets to be layed once the lineups are reveled


CMON ENGLAND :ukfist:


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12761173/reporter-notebook-england-to-stick-with-4-3-3-against-senegal-but-has-gareth-southgates-best-xi-changed
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:27:56 AM »
i will be having more bets on a bigger scoreline etc....

however all the talk on Harry Kane not scoring yet in the tournament....

I'm going to have a sneaky scorecast on Kane first goal England to win 1.0 tonight


 fingers are crossed it's more comfortable than that tonight but I'm having a sly quid on that as a starter.


Rule Brittania :ukfist:

cmon Harry takes us through if its a tight one!!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/20641623/harry-kane-fit-england-senegal/
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:04:56 AM »
This 'Kane scoring' obsession will be our undoing.
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:00:22 PM »
I don't know about the Kane thing being our undoing......

I'm not big into superstitions etc but our record on ITV is awful given its a knockout match tonight.... lost

....ban them from bidding (ITV) in the future if we go out tonight.....soz itv employees monkey


its coming home :ukfist:
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:40:59 PM »
it looks like the jam rolls are going out...........

if we are going to win the world cup this year provided we beat Senegal.... then we are going to have to turn over the current world champions France.............

Kylian Mbappé as well........ the new superstar of World Football.


CMON ENGLAND.......


 
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:54:55 PM »
line ups are out....

2 goals Rashford out - a big call i will say that but equally a massive threat from the bench you might say.

I've gone with his replacement in my scorecast.... & goals given Kane covers my low scoring game with a 1 niler


Single  @33/1

Bukayo Saka, England 3-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / England v Senegal


Single  @11/1

Harry Maguire
Anytime Goalscorer / England v Senegal


Single  @12/1

Declan Rice
Anytime Goalscorer / England v Senegal



Single  @18/5

Marcus Rashford
Last Goal Scorer / England v Senegel



CMON ENGLAND.....

With St, George in my heart keep me English!


the waiting is nearly over - the quarters are on the horizon can the 3 lions reach them and make for a blockbuster football weekend next week with the EFL and Boro back in action on the same Saturday...


It's time to deliver England in or out time will soon tell us!



https://www.skysports.com/football/england-vs-senegal/live/463015
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:15:33 PM »
i think and agree with Dixon...Saka might have bottled that Kane cross just then
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:24:58 PM »
sweeper keeper Pickford...then a let off for England... they've had the 2 best chances the early one and then that one....


sort it England...
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:34:40 PM »
the one plus for England is they press hard so run hard...so that might favour England late on in the game unless the senagles are as fit as fiddles....... cracking save from Pickford there..


we ain't in it just yet when it comes to a goal threat ...that tags belongs to them


CMON ENGLAND
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:43:16 PM »
get in there!


we needed that.... well done Jordon, you mackem bastard.. :mido:


hopefully this opens them right up for No2


it is coming home...... tell the other half you won't be home for tea next week when we face France ---three lines on his shirt next saturday
headset
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:51:27 PM »
C0- Kane...have it Senegal....monkey


hot shot Harry .....Barring a disaster the World Cup Quater Finals here we come..


It's coming home! :ukfist:
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:06:19 PM »
It's a cheesy saying but the pundits are right....its all about game management now for England.....


lose it from here... and it is your not fit to wear the shirt time....
kippers
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:09:33 PM »
This is the best England team for a very very long time.
headset
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:18:06 PM »
very true.... can we beat the big boys though.... thats the test ahead....


France still missing a few are good ...with Kylian Mbappé they are even better....


you are never a one-man team when it comes to football IMO..... but he is special I will give him and the French that........ i say that as Saka bags one..he doesn't let you down that lad

CMON ENGLAND
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:34:09 PM »
the Senegal lasses are still dancing when the camera pans on to them.... i like that from the African nations always bring a bit of color & noise to tournaments
kippers
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:34:51 PM »
Tough game France, but thats the World Cup.
These lads are skillful and savvy enough to do a job.
headset
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:45:42 PM »
correct..... quality always awaits those in the last eight... that's why we like tournament/knockout football....


i like us, but we do give teams a chance on goal,,,, that's my only concern
kippers
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:50:16 PM »
I wouldnt be afraid of France or anyone right now, but if we get beat then fair do's. Just hope the media crucification doesnt start. I think we will rattle the French in midfield and going forward. To be honest, Henderson has been the rock that has allowed Bellingham the freedom.
headset
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:22:34 PM »
i think when Roy Keane bigs you up like he did with Henderson.... you know you are worth a place in a team...

with respect to individual players, you are of course,  only as good as a team as your trophy cabinet says... that's the thick end of it all .... club football or international football.....
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:32:05 PM »
Kane was outstanding. Bellingham and Foden are the perfect foil for him as the opposition dont know whether to piss or shit with the marking.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:44:50 PM »
Terrible Raheem Sterling: England forward leaves World Cup squad after family home break-in https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63854197
