line ups are out....
2 goals Rashford out - a big call i will say that but equally a massive threat from the bench you might say.
I've gone with his replacement in my scorecast.... & goals given Kane covers my low scoring game with a 1 niler
Single @33/1
Bukayo Saka, England 3-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / England v Senegal
Single @11/1
Harry Maguire
Anytime Goalscorer / England v Senegal
Single @12/1
Declan Rice
Anytime Goalscorer / England v Senegal
Single @18/5
Marcus Rashford
Last Goal Scorer / England v Senegel
CMON ENGLAND.....
With St, George in my heart keep me English!
the waiting is nearly over - the quarters are on the horizon can the 3 lions reach them and make for a blockbuster football weekend next week with the EFL and Boro back in action on the same Saturday...
It's time to deliver England in or out time will soon tell us!https://www.skysports.com/football/england-vs-senegal/live/463015