Author Topic: Last 16 - England Vs Senegal  (Read 141 times)
« on: Today at 07:13:32 AM »
yes, the day is here - can England push on now the knockouts are here in World Cup.

it certainly favors England that Sadio Mane won't be playing - a truly world-class player.

Despite its controversy, the tournament deserves the very best on the field of play I will give football that. So it's a shame he won't be on show tonight

That said Senegal won't be a pushover the African nations are improving year on year, but it will be still a massive upset if England gets beat tonight. So Southgates team is under a fair bit of pressure to get the win tonight preferably in open play but equally, we will take a shoot out providing we win it.


Who will he pick to start the game Southgate has a few selection dilemmas. I don't think he can call them wrong. one of the pundits called it right - it is about personnel choice now, rather than Southgates called the 11 wrong. After recent displays from players when called on


I'm thinking 2-1, 2.0 England bets to be layed once the lineups are reveled


CMON ENGLAND :ukfist:


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12761173/reporter-notebook-england-to-stick-with-4-3-3-against-senegal-but-has-gareth-southgates-best-xi-changed
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:27:56 AM »
i will be having more bets on a bigger scoreline etc....

however all the talk on Harry Kane not scoring yet in the tournament....

I'm going to have a sneaky scorecast on Kane first goal England to win 1.0 tonight


 fingers are crossed it's more comfortable than that tonight but I'm having a sly quid on that as a starter.


Rule Brittania :ukfist:

cmon Harry takes us through if its a tight one!!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/20641623/harry-kane-fit-england-senegal/
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:04:56 AM »
This 'Kane scoring' obsession will be our undoing.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:00:22 PM »
I don't know about the Kane thing being our undoing......

I'm not big into superstitions etc but our record on ITV is awful given its a knockout match tonight.... lost

....ban them from bidding (ITV) in the future if we go out tonight.....soz itv employees monkey


its coming home :ukfist:
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:40:59 PM »
it looks like the jam rolls are going out...........

if we are going to win the world cup this year provided we beat Senegal.... then we are going to have to turn over the current world champions France.............

Kylian Mbappé as well........ the new superstar of World Football.


CMON ENGLAND.......


 
