it certainly favors England that Sadio Mane won't be playing - a truly world-class player.



Despite its controversy, the tournament deserves the very best on the field of play I will give football that. So it's a shame he won't be on show tonight



That said Senegal won't be a pushover the African nations are improving year on year, but it will be still a massive upset if England gets beat tonight. So Southgates team is under a fair bit of pressure to get the win tonight preferably in open play but equally, we will take a shoot out providing we win it.





Who will he pick to start the game Southgate has a few selection dilemmas. I don't think he can call them wrong. one of the pundits called it right - it is about personnel choice now, rather than Southgates called the 11 wrong. After recent displays from players when called on





I'm thinking 2-1, 2.0 England bets to be layed once the lineups are reveled





CMON ENGLAND





https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12761173/reporter-notebook-england-to-stick-with-4-3-3-against-senegal-but-has-gareth-southgates-best-xi-changed

