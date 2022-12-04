Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Last 16 - England Vs Senegal  (Read 88 times)
« on: Today at 07:13:32 AM »
yes, the day is here - can England push on now the knockouts are here in World Cup.

it certainly favors England that Sadio Mane won't be playing - a truly world-class player.

Despite its controversy, the tournament deserves the very best on the field of play I will give football that. So it's a shame he won't be on show tonight

That said Senegal won't be a pushover the African nations are improving year on year, but it will be still a massive upset if England gets beat tonight. So Southgates team is under a fair bit of pressure to get the win tonight preferably in open play but equally, we will take a shoot out providing we win it.


Who will he pick to start the game Southgate has a few selection dilemmas. I don't think he can call them wrong. one of the pundits called it right - it is about personnel choice now, rather than Southgates called the 11 wrong. After recent displays from players when called on


I'm thinking 2-1, 2.0 England bets to be layed once the lineups are reveled


CMON ENGLAND :ukfist:


https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12761173/reporter-notebook-england-to-stick-with-4-3-3-against-senegal-but-has-gareth-southgates-best-xi-changed
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:27:56 AM »
i will be having more bets on a bigger scoreline etc....

however all the talk on Harry Kane not scoring yet in the tournament....

I'm going to have a sneaky scorecast on Kane first goal England to win 1.0 tonight


 fingers are crossed it's more comfortable than that tonight but I'm having a sly quid on that as a starter.


Rule Brittania :ukfist:

cmon Harry takes us through if its a tight one!!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/20641623/harry-kane-fit-england-senegal/
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:04:56 AM »
This 'Kane scoring' obsession will be our undoing.
