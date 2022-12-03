headset

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora Fight...



It's a keeping-in-trim fight for Fury and a bit of a payday for both - more so for Chisora.





Fair play for any fighter that gets in the ring - you will always have bigger balls than me.



but that's about as far as it goes for me with regards to this fight.





3 heavyweight fights i want to see sooner rather than later are



Usyk v Fury - The undisputed enough said.



Wilder v Joshua - can Josuhu back on the ladder with a win.



Fury v Joshua - regardless of rankings this one needs to happen to settle any doubts between the two sets of followers.



of course, Joe Joyce is now on the scene - so his name is also now on people's lips.





i think its the promoters frightened to lose sponsorships/tv rights that are stopping some of the above happening



it might be deemed as make or break fight and they dont like that risk.





Fury to win tonight when he decides he has had enough - will he play to the crowd and the long game or nail Derek early doors.





Fury in 5 if he puts his mind to it. £1



otherwise the 9th if he is playing for the crowd £1





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/20634024/tyson-fury-derek-chisora-england-world-cup/





