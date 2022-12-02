Aside from the shits and giggles about them going out that goal was a bit suspect for Japan. Souness descended into utter farce in the commentary, hes utterly fucking deluded and useless now.

it makes you think further down the line and in the future how dodgy things could get under FIFA'S watch last night and the Messi one - shows something ain't right for me....close calls you can buy into - the rest leave a sour taste in the mouth, especially under FIFA. Too bent that lot to be running technology..





after that whinge from me - I've got to agree the kitchen taps got away with one there.



the blessing of course for us English - it was against the Jerries & knocked them out ...









Rule Brittania





