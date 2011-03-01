Welcome,
December 02, 2022, 01:14:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
One VERY good reason to spank the sit outta Senegal......
Author
Topic: One VERY good reason to spank the sit outta Senegal......
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
One VERY good reason to spank the sit outta Senegal......
that dirty spitting fucker El Hadji Diouf!
I remember him spitting on a Boro fan!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: One VERY good reason to spank the sit outta Senegal......
Quote from: Pigeon droppings
Yesterday
at 10:43:38 PM
that dirty spitting fucker El Hadji Diouf!
I remember him spitting on a Boro fan!
I do. I was in the directors' box that day and behaved in an inappropriate fashion
Logged
