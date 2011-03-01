Re: One VERY good reason to spank the sit outta Senegal...... « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:45:51 PM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 10:43:38 PM



I remember him spitting on a Boro fan!

that dirty spitting fucker El Hadji Diouf!I remember him spitting on a Boro fan!

I do. I was in the directors' box that day and behaved in an inappropriate fashion I do. I was in the directors' box that day and behaved in an inappropriate fashion