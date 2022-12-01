Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
December 01, 2022, 12:03:01 PM
Batting like men possessed !

Harry Brook just hit 24 off an over - 444444
December 01, 2022, 12:40:00 PM
Record number of runs achieved in one day (506-4).  That would be demoralising enough........but this is day one!!!!

Stokes on 34....only been in bat about 10 mins!

4 players on centuries!

Shame they just called close of play!
December 02, 2022, 05:55:09 AM
Completely unbelievable, again.

Apparently theyre going for 750 over the next season, which would need 10 an over. If they get back in whos betting against it.
December 02, 2022, 08:20:57 AM
they do like a flat pitch over in Pakistan........ so you will get 5 days of cricket in which might have been the first priority for them as the home nation. given they've been pretty starved of  touring cricket of late


that all said you can't knock England's batting approach...

they have motored along....is the Cullam way the way forward to test cricket...who am i to argue with that type of batting display from an entertainment perspective................





https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12040/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live
December 02, 2022, 11:41:27 PM
Standard for the sub continent.

Let it bore along till the 5th and then the home spinners win the game. Weve batter first and if the pitch does turn into a dusty, cracked minefield then Jack Leach 
December 03, 2022, 06:26:37 PM
done ok with the ball late on and gives them a chance to maybe push for the win  - if they can knock over the last 3 Pakistan wickets early doors.

England no doubt will just tee off if they do...............

i would say drawn game from my current point of view/standing

that said expect fireworks again from the England batsman --- we don't do draws says Stokes and McCullam....

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/12760786/late-wickets-boost-englands-victory-hopes-after-pakistan-captain-babar-azam-hits-hundred-on-flat-pitch
December 04, 2022, 07:49:59 AM
it could be heading for a draw here - will Stokes and Co go big and leave a teasing target for Pakistan or Ben G be right the wicket becomes a dust track and spinners' dream on the last day.


the pundits Hussain and Atherton seem to think it is staying a flat one........


England 1 down already after starting the 2nd innings with a lead of 78....


would 275
 or 300 or so on the last day for Pakistan be a reasonable game on target...given you only 75 odd overs due to light


let's see how this one pans out..... it might be set up for a game on tomorrow



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12173/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live
December 04, 2022, 10:17:14 AM
Harry Brook is a serious talent. Its nice of Pakistan to allow him a bedding in at Test Level!
December 04, 2022, 05:47:04 PM
happen lad......he looks like a cracking talent.....

I'm quite looking forward to the Ashes now and lest see how this approach works out against them.....

I get the it is alright to lose in the main looking for the win, but not when it comes to the ashes... it is about winning them for me....by hok or crook if you like.


game on tomorrow for any early starters or is the draw still the favored result...........i wouldn't like to call this one under Stokes/McCullams' aggressive tactical approach to test cricket...




https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/12761361/englands-blistering-batting-and-bold-declaration-give-ben-stokes-side-chance-of-day-five-victory-over-pakistan
December 05, 2022, 12:48:55 PM
Best test performance in years possibly ever.

Scoring at that rate was a plan that worked brilliantly!
Brilliant!
unreal test match... England are back!
Great article on the Beeb about all the records broken, fantastic read if you have a bit of time

https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/63873273
Yesterday at 07:34:45 AM
a good read that calamity - you will have to tell bob monkey
Today at 11:23:15 AM
Well, I think 300 was par score but Stokes said theyll lose time each day due to fog and theyve counted for that . I hope.


Leach needs to step up here after a debutant got 7 for !
Today at 01:12:30 PM
Pakistan have a mystery spinner and weve got a bald bloke with glasses chucking down a 4 ball every over!

Logged
Today at 05:02:27 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 07:34:45 AM
a good read that calamity - you will have to tell bob monkey

Interesting, that
Today at 06:42:54 PM
strange but interesting first day...... it now offers a different challenge for Stokes & Co

you have to be happy with your spinner taking 7 wickets on day one...

another decent test in store I would say....


can the English get it reversing

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12343/12764527/abrar-ahmed-charting-the-rise-and-skills-of-the-mystery-spinner-who-tore-through-england-on-test-debut
