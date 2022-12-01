|
it could be heading for a draw here - will Stokes and Co go big and leave a teasing target for Pakistan or Ben G be right the wicket becomes a dust track and spinners' dream on the last day.
the pundits Hussain and Atherton seem to think it is staying a flat one........
England 1 down already after starting the 2nd innings with a lead of 78....
would 275
or 300 or so on the last day for Pakistan be a reasonable game on target...given you only 75 odd overs due to light
let's see how this one pans out..... it might be set up for a game on tomorrowhttps://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12173/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live
