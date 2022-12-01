Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?  (Read 239 times)
Ben G
« on: December 01, 2022, 12:03:01 PM »
Batting like men possessed !

Harry Brook just hit 24 off an over - 444444
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: December 01, 2022, 12:40:00 PM »
Record number of runs achieved in one day (506-4).  That would be demoralising enough........but this is day one!!!!

Stokes on 34....only been in bat about 10 mins!

4 players on centuries!

Shame they just called close of play!
calamity
« Reply #2 on: December 02, 2022, 05:55:09 AM »
Completely unbelievable, again.

Apparently theyre going for 750 over the next season, which would need 10 an over. If they get back in whos betting against it.
headset
« Reply #3 on: December 02, 2022, 08:20:57 AM »
they do like a flat pitch over in Pakistan........ so you will get 5 days of cricket in which might have been the first priority for them as the home nation. given they've been pretty starved of  touring cricket of late


that all said you can't knock England's batting approach...

they have motored along....is the Cullam way the way forward to test cricket...who am i to argue with that type of batting display from an entertainment perspective................





https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12040/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: December 02, 2022, 11:41:27 PM »
Standard for the sub continent.

Let it bore along till the 5th and then the home spinners win the game. Weve batter first and if the pitch does turn into a dusty, cracked minefield then Jack Leach 
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:26:37 PM »
done ok with the ball late on and gives them a chance to maybe push for the win  - if they can knock over the last 3 Pakistan wickets early doors.

England no doubt will just tee off if they do...............

i would say drawn game from my current point of view/standing

that said expect fireworks again from the England batsman --- we don't do draws says Stokes and McCullam....

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/12760786/late-wickets-boost-englands-victory-hopes-after-pakistan-captain-babar-azam-hits-hundred-on-flat-pitch
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:49:59 AM »
it could be heading for a draw here - will Stokes and Co go big and leave a teasing target for Pakistan or Ben G be right the wicket becomes a dust track and spinners' dream on the last day.


the pundits Hussain and Atherton seem to think it is staying a flat one........


England 1 down already after starting the 2nd innings with a lead of 78....


would 275
 or 300 or so on the last day for Pakistan be a reasonable game on target...given you only 75 odd overs due to light


let's see how this one pans out..... it might be set up for a game on tomorrow



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12173/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:17:14 AM »
Harry Brook is a serious talent. Its nice of Pakistan to allow him a bedding in at Test Level!
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:47:04 PM »
happen lad......he looks like a cracking talent.....

I'm quite looking forward to the Ashes now and lest see how this approach works out against them.....

I get the it is alright to lose in the main looking for the win, but not when it comes to the ashes... it is about winning them for me....by hok or crook if you like.


game on tomorrow for any early starters or is the draw still the favored result...........i wouldn't like to call this one under Stokes/McCullams' aggressive tactical approach to test cricket...




https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/12761361/englands-blistering-batting-and-bold-declaration-give-ben-stokes-side-chance-of-day-five-victory-over-pakistan
