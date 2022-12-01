Ben G



Posts: 5 238 Anybody watching England v Pakistan? « on: December 01, 2022, 12:03:01 PM » Batting like men possessed !

Harry Brook just hit 24 off an over - 444444



Harry Brook just hit 24 off an over - 444444

Posts: 595 Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan? « Reply #1 on: December 01, 2022, 12:40:00 PM » Record number of runs achieved in one day (506-4). That would be demoralising enough........but this is day one!!!!



Stokes on 34....only been in bat about 10 mins!



4 players on centuries!



Shame they just called close of play!

calamity

Posts: 8 656Crabamity Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan? « Reply #2 on: December 02, 2022, 05:55:09 AM » Completely unbelievable, again.



Apparently theyre going for 750 over the next season, which would need 10 an over. If they get back in whos betting against it.

headset

Posts: 6 589 Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan? « Reply #3 on: December 02, 2022, 08:20:57 AM »





that all said you can't knock England's batting approach...



they have motored along....is the Cullam way the way forward to test cricket...who am i to argue with that type of batting display from an entertainment perspective................











https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12040/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live



they do like a flat pitch over in Pakistan........ so you will get 5 days of cricket in which might have been the first priority for them as the home nation. given they've been pretty starved of touring cricket of late

that all said you can't knock England's batting approach...

they have motored along....is the Cullam way the way forward to test cricket...who am i to argue with that type of batting display from an entertainment perspective................

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12040/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live

Ben G



Posts: 5 238 Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan? « Reply #4 on: December 02, 2022, 11:41:27 PM »



Standard for the sub continent.Let it bore along till the 5th and then the home spinners win the game. Weve batter first and if the pitch does turn into a dusty, cracked minefield then Jack Leach

headset

Posts: 6 589 Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:26:37 PM »



England no doubt will just tee off if they do...............



i would say drawn game from my current point of view/standing



that said expect fireworks again from the England batsman --- we don't do draws says Stokes and McCullam....



https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/12760786/late-wickets-boost-englands-victory-hopes-after-pakistan-captain-babar-azam-hits-hundred-on-flat-pitch







done ok with the ball late on and gives them a chance to maybe push for the win - if they can knock over the last 3 Pakistan wickets early doors.

England no doubt will just tee off if they do...............

i would say drawn game from my current point of view/standing

that said expect fireworks again from the England batsman --- we don't do draws says Stokes and McCullam....

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/12760786/late-wickets-boost-englands-victory-hopes-after-pakistan-captain-babar-azam-hits-hundred-on-flat-pitch

headset

Posts: 6 589 Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan? « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:49:59 AM »





the pundits Hussain and Atherton seem to think it is staying a flat one........





England 1 down already after starting the 2nd innings with a lead of 78....





would 275

or 300 or so on the last day for Pakistan be a reasonable game on target...given you only 75 odd overs due to light





let's see how this one pans out..... it might be set up for a game on tomorrow







it could be heading for a draw here - will Stokes and Co go big and leave a teasing target for Pakistan or Ben G be right the wicket becomes a dust track and spinners' dream on the last day.

the pundits Hussain and Atherton seem to think it is staying a flat one........

England 1 down already after starting the 2nd innings with a lead of 78....

would 275 or 300 or so on the last day for Pakistan be a reasonable game on target...given you only 75 odd overs due to light

let's see how this one pans out..... it might be set up for a game on tomorrow

https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12173/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live