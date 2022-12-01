Ben G



Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
Batting like men possessed !



Harry Brook just hit 24 off an over - 444444

Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
Record number of runs achieved in one day (506-4). That would be demoralising enough........but this is day one!!!!



Stokes on 34....only been in bat about 10 mins!



4 players on centuries!



4 players on centuries!

Shame they just called close of play!

Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
Completely unbelievable, again.



Apparently theyre going for 750 over the next season, which would need 10 an over. If they get back in whos betting against it.

Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?





that all said you can't knock England's batting approach...



they have motored along....is the Cullam way the way forward to test cricket...who am i to argue with that type of batting display from an entertainment perspective................











https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12040/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live



