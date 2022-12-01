Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 03, 2022, 01:48:10 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Anybody watching England v Pakistan? (Read 147 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 236
Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
«
on:
December 01, 2022, 12:03:01 PM »
Batting like men possessed !
Harry Brook just hit 24 off an over - 444444
«
Last Edit: December 01, 2022, 12:26:31 PM by Ben G
»
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 595
Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
«
Reply #1 on:
December 01, 2022, 12:40:00 PM »
Record number of runs achieved in one day (506-4). That would be demoralising enough........but this is day one!!!!
Stokes on 34....only been in bat about 10 mins!
4 players on centuries!
Shame they just called close of play!
«
Last Edit: December 01, 2022, 01:25:15 PM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 656
Crabamity
Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:55:09 AM »
Completely unbelievable, again.
Apparently theyre going for 750 over the next season, which would need 10 an over. If they get back in whos betting against it.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 565
Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:20:57 AM »
they do like a flat pitch over in Pakistan........ so you will get 5 days of cricket in which might have been the first priority for them as the home nation. given they've been pretty starved of touring cricket of late
that all said you can't knock England's batting approach...
they have motored along....is the Cullam way the way forward to test cricket...who am i to argue with that type of batting display from an entertainment perspective................
https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12040/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 236
Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:27 PM »
Standard for the sub continent.
Let it bore along till the 5th and then the home spinners win the game. Weve batter first and if the pitch does turn into a dusty, cracked minefield then Jack Leach
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...