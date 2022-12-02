Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?  (Read 110 times)
Ben G
« on: Yesterday at 12:03:01 PM »
Batting like men possessed !

Harry Brook just hit 24 off an over - 444444
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:40:00 PM »
Record number of runs achieved in one day (506-4).  That would be demoralising enough........but this is day one!!!!

Stokes on 34....only been in bat about 10 mins!

4 players on centuries!

Shame they just called close of play!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:55:09 AM »
Completely unbelievable, again.

Apparently theyre going for 750 over the next season, which would need 10 an over. If they get back in whos betting against it.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:20:57 AM »
they do like a flat pitch over in Pakistan........ so you will get 5 days of cricket in which might have been the first priority for them as the home nation. given they've been pretty starved of  touring cricket of late


that all said you can't knock England's batting approach...

they have motored along....is the Cullam way the way forward to test cricket...who am i to argue with that type of batting display from an entertainment perspective................





https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12040/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live
