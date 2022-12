Record number of runs achieved in one day (506-4). That would be demoralising enough........but this is day one!!!! Stokes on 34....only been in bat about 10 mins! 4 players on centuries! Shame they just called close of play!

Completely unbelievable, again. Apparently they’re going for 750 over the next season, which would need 10 an over. If they get back in who’s betting against it.