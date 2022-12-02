they do like a flat pitch over in Pakistan........ so you will get 5 days of cricket in which might have been the first priority for them as the home nation. given they've been pretty starved of touring cricket of late
that all said you can't knock England's batting approach...
they have motored along....is the Cullam way the way forward to test cricket...who am i to argue with that type of batting display from an entertainment perspective................ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/live-blog/12040/12758504/pakistan-vs-england-first-test-live