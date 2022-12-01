Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?  (Read 30 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 12:03:01 PM »
Batting like men possessed !

Harry Brook just hit 24 off an over - 444444
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:40:00 PM »
Record number of runs achieved in one day (506-4).  That would be demoralising enough........but this is day one!!!!

Stokes on 34....only been in bat about 10 mins!

4 players on centuries!

Shame they just called close of play!
