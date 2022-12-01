Welcome,
December 01, 2022, 05:17:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
Author
Topic: Anybody watching England v Pakistan? (Read 30 times)
Ben G
Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
«
on:
Today
at 12:03:01 PM »
Batting like men possessed !
Harry Brook just hit 24 off an over - 444444
Tory Cunt
Re: Anybody watching England v Pakistan?
Today
at 12:40:00 PM »
Record number of runs achieved in one day (506-4). That would be demoralising enough........but this is day one!!!!
Stokes on 34....only been in bat about 10 mins!
4 players on centuries!
Shame they just called close of play!
