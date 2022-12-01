Welcome,
December 01, 2022
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Racism at the palace!
Author
Topic: Racism at the palace!
Ben G
Racism at the palace!
Fook me!
I was asked: where are you from? Dozens of times a day whilst living in Asia.
Sometimes I was even pointed at in the street!
Will I get on the telly ya think?
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Re: Racism at the palace!
They are always waiting to play the race/victim card.It doesnt really matter what you say there are some who are just itching to do it. Say nowt.
Tom_Trinder
Re: Racism at the palace!
Fucking sad country we live in today, when you can't be inquisitive about somebodies origin.
