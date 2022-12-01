Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Racism at the palace!
Ben G
Today at 11:12:49 AM
Fook me!

I was asked: where are you from? Dozens of times a day whilst living in Asia.
Sometimes I was even pointed at in the street!


Will I get on the telly ya think?
Bill Buxton
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:30:36 PM
They are always waiting to play the race/victim card.It doesnt really matter what you say there are some who are just itching to do it. Say nowt.
