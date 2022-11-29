Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 893 Tonights game « on: November 29, 2022, 06:09:08 PM » Are we going to see another ultra cautious Southgate rabbit in the headlights performance or something more cavalier?

kippers

Posts: 3 498 Re: Tonights game « Reply #1 on: November 29, 2022, 06:21:07 PM » This should be an FA cup tie of a middling prem team (Spurs) against a middling champo team (Cardiff)

Early goal for England.

2-0 Rashford and Stones.



Early goal for England.



2-0 Rashford and Stones. Logged

headset

with a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to score





get the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tell





Southgate's barmy army





3-0 England Rashford to bring me home the bacon with a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to score

get the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tell

Southgate's barmy army

GSTK!

kippers

Posts: 3 498 Re: Tonights game « Reply #6 on: November 29, 2022, 09:06:09 PM » Strangely enjoying this match. Its got composure and control from England point of view.

I think this is our best team, lets not go mad over a minor game. All good for Sunday night. Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 498 Re: Tonights game « Reply #7 on: November 29, 2022, 10:06:34 PM » Job done.

On that performance we can go all the way.



On that performance we can go all the way. Logged

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!





Posts: 10 379Bausor & Scott OUT!!! Re: Tonights game « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:06:52 AM » Well, the penny dropped at half-time when Sir Gareth of Woke realised the Nations League performances weren't going to work this time.

Ben G



Posts: 5 235







Mountain KingPosts: 5 235 Re: Tonights game « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:47:54 AM » The USA offered a problem with the high press. Southgate decided on the draw rather than fatigue and injuries being in the mix.

Tonight, did what we needed and never looked in bother at all!



Tonight, did what we needed and never looked in bother at all! Logged Tory Cunt

headset

Posts: 6 563 Re: Tonights game « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:11:02 AM » most if not all the other teams won't fancy playing us - the issue we need to overcome is can we beat them as appose to games going to penalties when we face the big nations..

without getting ahead of ourselves if we manage to overcome France we could be heading to another final for me...





without getting ahead of ourselves if we manage to overcome France we could be heading to another final for me... Logged

Ben G



Posts: 5 235







Mountain KingPosts: 5 235 Re: Tonights game « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:19:00 PM » Kane does miss his Son and it shows with how deep hes coming. Id play Foden further up and the link up man.

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 808 Re: Tonights game « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:10:51 PM » Understands tournament footy does Southgate , unlike some of the fans. The only group with all 4 teams ranked in FIFA top 20, job done comfortably