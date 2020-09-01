Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tonights game  (Read 200 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Yesterday at 06:09:08 PM »
Are we going to see another ultra cautious Southgate rabbit in the headlights performance or something more cavalier?
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:21:07 PM »
This should be an FA cup tie of a middling prem team (Spurs) against a middling champo team (Cardiff)

Early goal for England.

2-0    Rashford and Stones.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:55:30 PM »
I agree Kippers but Im never confident with Southgate.
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:59:12 PM »
3-0 England  Rashford to bring me home the bacon



with a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to score


get the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tell


Southgate's barmy army  :beer:


GSTK!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:25:50 PM »
Hes picked an attacking team so lets hope so.
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:41:34 PM »
Looking forward to Sunday night.  mcl
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:06:09 PM »
Strangely enjoying this match. Its got composure and control from England point of view.
  I think this is our best team, lets not go mad over a minor game. All good for Sunday night.
kippers
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:06:34 PM »
Job done.

On that performance we can go all the way.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:09:33 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:59:12 PM
3-0 England  Rashford to bring me home the bacon



with a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to score


get the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tell


Southgate's barmy army  :beer:


GSTK!

 mick mick :homer:
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:06:52 AM »
Well, the penny dropped at half-time when Sir Gareth of Woke realised the Nations League performances weren't going to work this time.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:47:54 AM »
The USA offered a problem with the high press. Southgate decided on the draw rather than fatigue and injuries being in the mix.

Tonight, did what we needed and never looked in bother at all!
Tory Cunt
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:11:02 AM »
most if not all the other teams won't fancy playing us - the issue we need to overcome is can we beat them as appose to games going to penalties when we face the big nations..


without getting ahead of ourselves if we manage to overcome France we could be heading to another final for me...
Ben G
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:19:00 PM »
Kane does miss his Son and it shows with how deep hes coming. Id play Foden further up and the link up man.
Tory Cunt
