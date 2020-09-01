Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 892 Tonights game « on: Yesterday at 06:09:08 PM » Are we going to see another ultra cautious Southgate rabbit in the headlights performance or something more cavalier?

kippers

Posts: 3 495 Re: Tonights game « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:21:07 PM » This should be an FA cup tie of a middling prem team (Spurs) against a middling champo team (Cardiff)



Early goal for England.



2-0 Rashford and Stones. Logged

headset

Posts: 6 563 Re: Tonights game « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:59:12 PM »







with a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to score





get the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tell





Southgate's barmy army





3-0 England Rashford to bring me home the bacon with a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to score get the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tell Southgate's barmy army GSTK! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:00:43 PM by headset »

kippers

Posts: 3 495 Re: Tonights game « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:41:34 PM » Looking forward to Sunday night.

kippers

Posts: 3 495 Re: Tonights game « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:06:09 PM » Strangely enjoying this match. Its got composure and control from England point of view.

I think this is our best team, lets not go mad over a minor game. All good for Sunday night. Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 495 Re: Tonights game « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:06:34 PM » Job done.



On that performance we can go all the way. Logged

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Scott OUT!!!





Posts: 10 379Bausor & Scott OUT!!! Re: Tonights game « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:06:52 AM » Well, the penny dropped at half-time when Sir Gareth of Woke realised the Nations League performances weren't going to work this time.

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 5 232 Re: Tonights game « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:47:54 AM » The USA offered a problem with the high press. Southgate decided on the draw rather than fatigue and injuries being in the mix. Tonight, did what we needed and never looked in bother at all!



Tonight, did what we needed and never looked in bother at all! Logged Tory Cunt