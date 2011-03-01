Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 923







Posts: 17 923 Re: Tonights game « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:09:33 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 06:59:12 PM







with a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to score





get the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tell





Southgate's barmy army





GSTK!

3-0 England Rashford to bring me home the baconwith a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to scoreget the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tellSouthgate's barmy armyGSTK!

Logged