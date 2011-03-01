Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tonights game  (Read 93 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 06:09:08 PM »
Are we going to see another ultra cautious Southgate rabbit in the headlights performance or something more cavalier?
kippers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:21:07 PM »
This should be an FA cup tie of a middling prem team (Spurs) against a middling champo team (Cardiff)

Early goal for England.

2-0    Rashford and Stones.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:55:30 PM »
I agree Kippers but Im never confident with Southgate.
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:59:12 PM »
3-0 England  Rashford to bring me home the bacon



with a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to score


get the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tell


Southgate's barmy army  :beer:


GSTK!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:25:50 PM »
Hes picked an attacking team so lets hope so.
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:41:34 PM »
Looking forward to Sunday night.  mcl
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:06:09 PM »
Strangely enjoying this match. Its got composure and control from England point of view.
  I think this is our best team, lets not go mad over a minor game. All good for Sunday night.
kippers
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:06:34 PM »
Job done.

On that performance we can go all the way.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:09:33 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:59:12 PM
3-0 England  Rashford to bring me home the bacon



with a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to score


get the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tell


Southgate's barmy army  :beer:


GSTK!

 mick mick :homer:
