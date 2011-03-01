Welcome,
November 29, 2022, 11:21:14 PM
Tonights game
Author
Topic: Tonights game (Read 92 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 892
Tonights game
«
on:
Today
at 06:09:08 PM
Are we going to see another ultra cautious Southgate rabbit in the headlights performance or something more cavalier?
kippers
Posts: 3 495
Re: Tonights game
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:21:07 PM
This should be an FA cup tie of a middling prem team (Spurs) against a middling champo team (Cardiff)
Early goal for England.
2-0 Rashford and Stones.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 892
Re: Tonights game
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:55:30 PM
I agree Kippers but Im never confident with Southgate.
headset
Posts: 6 559
Re: Tonights game
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:59:12 PM
3-0 England Rashford to bring me home the bacon
with a couple of side bets on slab head and Wilson to score
get the job done on or turn it on and win well.............. time will tell
Southgate's barmy army
GSTK!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:00:43 PM by headset
»
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 892
Re: Tonights game
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:25:50 PM
Hes picked an attacking team so lets hope so.
kippers
Posts: 3 495
Re: Tonights game
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:41:34 PM
Looking forward to Sunday night.
kippers
Posts: 3 495
Re: Tonights game
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:06:09 PM
Strangely enjoying this match. Its got composure and control from England point of view.
I think this is our best team, lets not go mad over a minor game. All good for Sunday night.
kippers
Posts: 3 495
Re: Tonights game
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:06:34 PM
Job done.
On that performance we can go all the way.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 923
Re: Tonights game
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:09:33 PM
