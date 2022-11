headset

Gary Lineker pocketed a whopping 1.6million working for Qatar











Lineker gave 'virtue- signalling' monologue ahead of tournament opening match

But he was paid 400k a year for 4 years by Al Jazeera, owned by Qatari state...







another champagne socialist!





the are a few preachers out in Qatar at the moment - no pun intended ...







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11479113/Gary-Lineker-pocketed-whopping-1-6million-working-Qatars-state-broadcaster.html

