headset

Offline



Posts: 6 556





Posts: 6 556 Nurse strikes will hit us hard « on: Today at 07:26:45 AM »



they do deserve more pay, so they get my backing.



#supportthenurses















https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11479135/Patients-WONT-surgery-cancelled-minute-NHS-bosses-say.html

it's not nice to see our nurses going on strike.....lets hope for a quick resolvethey do deserve more pay, so they get my backing.#supportthenurses Logged