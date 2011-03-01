Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 30, 2022, 07:59:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Time to Slay The Dragons (England V Wales)  (Read 116 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 563


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:06:14 AM »
the battle of Britain is on tonight.

Let's not just beat the taffs in Qutar let's beat them well with a superior footballing show against them...


they won't make it easy for us, but talent should always rise to the top providing the work is put in with it...


i will be looking at at 2.0/3.0 type performance...

if not a bucketful of goals against the taffs..... let's make it a rock steady win.



qualification to the knockout stages is the main prize on show tonight but to thump the valley boys good and proper would be ever so sweet...........................


bets and scoreline to be placed later once the lineups are out.


With St George In My heart Keep Me English!


GSTK :ukfist:



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12757220/world-cup-england-reporter-notebook-expect-changes-for-final-group-game-against-wales-but-harry-kane-to-
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:48:25 PM by headset » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 563


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:57:35 PM »
game day bets on.......

Single  @20/1

Marcus Rashford, England 3-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Wales v England


Single  @17/2

Harry Maguire
Anytime Goalscorer / Wales v England     ............(he is due one )

Single  @29/10

Callum Wilson
Last Goal Scorer / Wales v England



let's get this win England and, then the real football begins (the knockouts)


It's time for the true colours to stand up and win this battle of Britain :mido:


CMON ENGLAND :ukfist:



https://www.skysports.com/football/wales-vs-england/live/462994
« Last Edit: Today at 07:02:33 AM by headset » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 923



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:11:02 PM »
17/2? They give fuck all away, dem bookies
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 563


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:57:17 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:11:02 PM
17/2? They give fuck all away, dem bookies

yea you don't get much change off the bookies when on Maquire - that said he still hasn't notched yet - he normally covers must of my tournament England bets - he's generally my safety net........
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 563


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:06:48 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:57:35 PM
game day bets on.......

Single  @20/1

Marcus Rashford, England 3-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Wales v England


Single  @17/2

Harry Maguire
Anytime Goalscorer / Wales v England     ............(he is due one )

Single  @29/10

Callum Wilson
Last Goal Scorer / Wales v England



let's get this win England and, then the real football begins (the knockouts)


It's time for the true colours to stand up and win this battle of Britain :mido:


CMON ENGLAND :ukfist:



https://www.skysports.com/football/wales-vs-england/live/462994








A big thumbs up to Marcus Rashford - he doesn't just feed the kids he feeds the headset household after that first goal scorecast...


Marcus Rashford the dragon slayer!


Headset the bookie slayer! :ponce:


headset not only delivers premier league trickies

He delivers on the big international stage as well...... are you watching towersy lad mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 