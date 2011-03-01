game day bets on.......
Single @20/1
Marcus Rashford, England 3-0
First Goal Scorer, Correct score / Wales v England
Single @17/2
Harry Maguire
Anytime Goalscorer / Wales v England ............(he is due one )
Single @29/10
Callum Wilson
Last Goal Scorer / Wales v England
let's get this win England and, then the real football begins (the knockouts)
It's time for the true colours to stand up and win this battle of Britain
CMON ENGLAND https://www.skysports.com/football/wales-vs-england/live/462994
A big thumbs up to Marcus Rashford - he doesn't just feed the kids he feeds the headset household after that first goal scorecast...
Marcus Rashford the dragon slayer!
Headset the bookie slayer!
headset not only delivers premier league trickies
He delivers on the big international stage as well...... are you watching towersy lad