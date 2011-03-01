headset

Time to Slay The Dragons (England V Wales)
« on: Today at 07:06:14 AM »



Let's not just beat the taffs in Qutar let's beat them well with a superior footballing show against them...





they won't make it easy for us, but talent should always rise to the top providing the work is put in with it...





i will be looking at at 2.0/3.0 type performance...



if not a bucketful of goals against the taffs..... let's make it a rock steady win.







qualification to the knockout stages is the main prize on show tonight but to thump the valley boys good and proper would be ever so sweet...........................





bets and scoreline to be placed later once the lineups are out.





With St George In My heart Keep Me English!





GSTK







https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12757220/world-cup-england-reporter-notebook-expect-changes-for-final-group-game-against-wales-but-harry-kane-to-





