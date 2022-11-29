Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 29, 2022, 10:08:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Time to Slay The Dragons !  (Read 39 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 556


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:06:14 AM »
the battle of Britain is on tonight.

Let's not just beat the taffs in Qutar let's beat them well with a superior footballing show against them...


they won't make it easy for us, but talent should always rise to the top providing the work is put in with it...


i will be looking at at 2.0/3.0 type performance...

if not a bucketful of goals against the taffs..... let's make it a rock steady win.



qualification to the knockout stages is the main prize on show tonight but to thump the valley boys good and proper would be ever so sweet...........................


bets and scoreline to be placed later once the lineups are out.


With St George In My heart Keep Me English!


GSTK :ukfist:



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12757220/world-cup-england-reporter-notebook-expect-changes-for-final-group-game-against-wales-but-harry-kane-to-
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 