headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 606


View Profile
« on: November 28, 2022, 07:59:57 AM »
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................

never a truer word spoken ....some of the numbers in the article are ridiculous......

we shouldn't have to be feeding more bodies and housing them in such a cost-of-living crisis for the poor and low-paid... I know the lefties OTR go on about foodbanks and have a point - if we are having to fund the lives of many illegal crossings - they often forget to voice that part of the argument though rava



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20570280/trevor-kavanagh-farage-emigration-brain-drain-stop/
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 619


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: November 28, 2022, 07:58:44 PM »
Quote from: headset on November 28, 2022, 07:59:57 AM
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................


Or at least make them pick all that food out of the fields before it rots!
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 509


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: November 28, 2022, 10:04:15 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on November 28, 2022, 07:58:44 PM
Quote from: headset on November 28, 2022, 07:59:57 AM
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................


Or at least make them pick all that food out of the fields before it rots!

It November
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 896


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: November 28, 2022, 11:23:56 PM »
450 more paddlers today.No wind for the rest of the week, so the invasion will be gathering pace.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 928



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: November 29, 2022, 09:00:00 AM »
Its all the fault of Jews
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 896


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: November 29, 2022, 01:48:58 PM »
Are they supplying the rubber boats?
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 606


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: November 29, 2022, 07:01:48 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on November 29, 2022, 01:48:58 PM
Are they supplying the rubber boats?






top banter Mr Buxton
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 928



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: November 29, 2022, 10:08:39 PM »
I see my post was lost  :duh: :duh:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 814



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: November 30, 2022, 07:46:59 PM »
According to Jeremy Hunt abd the OBR we need at least 200,000 to be able to achieve our modest growth targets.

We have done our best to make if hard for Brits to work abroad, maybe thats why we did that
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 509


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 01, 2022, 09:53:07 AM »
Both true statements.

But we need 200,000 workers with skillsets, not delivery drivers.

Working abroad (in the EU). Yes, brexit didnt help, but the stupid EU has deemed us unclean, even though I am hearing of companies desperate for our skills.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 814



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: December 04, 2022, 06:25:33 PM »
Quote from: kippers on December 01, 2022, 09:53:07 AM
Both true statements.

But we need 200,000 workers with skillsets, not delivery drivers.

Working abroad (in the EU). Yes, brexit didnt help, but the stupid EU has deemed us unclean, even though I am hearing of companies desperate for our skills.

Actually we need loads of unskilled labour as well, drivers, fruit pickers, waitresses, cleaners - shortages everywhere
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 509


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:26:22 PM »
But everyone tells us they arent paid enough but there are plenty of jobs 

Thing is Doom, even your Labour party darlings have turned their backs on returning to the EU (That clear stance by the way might have won them a GE).  The days of mass movement of cheap labour is over.

Any employers needing staff need to up their offers . Simple !
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 814



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:18:50 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 01:26:22 PM
But everyone tells us they arent paid enough but there are plenty of jobs 

Thing is Doom, even your Labour party darlings have turned their backs on returning to the EU (That clear stance by the way might have won them a GE).  The days of mass movement of cheap labour is over.

Any employers needing staff need to up their offers . Simple !

 But of course its not that simple. So if you want front of house staff in restaurant or a chef you are can just offer more money and billy from berwick hills, whose last job was a wringer outer for a one armed window cleaner can just step in and do the job.  Or are you saying british business should spend a massive amount on training people, expensive and slow i imagine, bit of a lefty idea but it might work.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 896


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:00:45 PM »
Lockdown and furlough which was a massive boost to the  workshy has created a stratum of lazy buggers who now live off the state. Meaning you and me. If you are a taxpayer that is. I would be all for more immigration of people who would do a fair days work for decent pay, if we could stop paying these lazy sods benefit. Or get rid of them.
Logged
