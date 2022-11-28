headset

Posts: 6 606 We dont need more migrants « on: November 28, 2022, 07:59:57 AM »



never a truer word spoken ....some of the numbers in the article are ridiculous......



we shouldn't have to be feeding more bodies and housing them in such a cost-of-living crisis for the poor and low-paid... I know the lefties OTR go on about foodbanks and have a point - if we are having to fund the lives of many illegal crossings - they often forget to voice that part of the argument though







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20570280/trevor-kavanagh-farage-emigration-brain-drain-stop/

Posts: 4 814 Re: We dont need more migrants « Reply #8 on: November 30, 2022, 07:46:59 PM » According to Jeremy Hunt abd the OBR we need at least 200,000 to be able to achieve our modest growth targets.



Posts: 3 509 Re: We dont need more migrants « Reply #9 on: December 01, 2022, 09:53:07 AM » Both true statements.



But we need 200,000 workers with skillsets, not delivery drivers.



Working abroad (in the EU). Yes, brexit didnt help, but the stupid EU has deemed us unclean, even though I am hearing of companies desperate for our skills. Logged

Posts: 3 509 Re: We dont need more migrants « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:26:22 PM »



Thing is Doom, even your Labour party darlings have turned their backs on returning to the EU (That clear stance by the way might have won them a GE). The days of mass movement of cheap labour is over.



But everyone tells us they arent paid enough but there are plenty of jobs

Thing is Doom, even your Labour party darlings have turned their backs on returning to the EU (That clear stance by the way might have won them a GE). The days of mass movement of cheap labour is over.

Any employers needing staff need to up their offers . Simple !

But of course its not that simple. So if you want front of house staff in restaurant or a chef you are can just offer more money and billy from berwick hills, whose last job was a wringer outer for a one armed window cleaner can just step in and do the job. Or are you saying british business should spend a massive amount on training people, expensive and slow i imagine, bit of a lefty idea but it might work.