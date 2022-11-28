Welcome,
November 30, 2022, 09:15:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
We dont need more migrants
Author
Topic: We dont need more migrants (Read 328 times)
headset
We dont need more migrants
November 28, 2022, 07:59:57 AM »
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................
never a truer word spoken ....some of the numbers in the article are ridiculous......
we shouldn't have to be feeding more bodies and housing them in such a cost-of-living crisis for the poor and low-paid... I know the lefties OTR go on about foodbanks and have a point - if we are having to fund the lives of many illegal crossings - they often forget to voice that part of the argument though
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20570280/trevor-kavanagh-farage-emigration-brain-drain-stop/
Squarewheelbike
Re: We dont need more migrants
November 28, 2022, 07:58:44 PM »
headset on November 28, 2022, 07:59:57 AM
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................
Or at least make them pick all that food out of the fields before it rots!
kippers
Re: We dont need more migrants
November 28, 2022, 10:04:15 PM »
Squarewheelbike on November 28, 2022, 07:58:44 PM
headset on November 28, 2022, 07:59:57 AM
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................
Or at least make them pick all that food out of the fields before it rots!
It November
Bill Buxton
Re: We dont need more migrants
November 28, 2022, 11:23:56 PM »
450 more paddlers today.No wind for the rest of the week, so the invasion will be gathering pace.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: We dont need more migrants
Yesterday
at 09:00:00 AM »
Its all the fault of Jews
Bill Buxton
Re: We dont need more migrants
Yesterday
at 01:48:58 PM »
Are they supplying the rubber boats?
headset
Re: We dont need more migrants
Yesterday
at 07:01:48 PM »
Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:48:58 PM
Yesterday
at 01:48:58 PM
Are they supplying the rubber boats?
top banter Mr Buxton
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: We dont need more migrants
Yesterday
at 10:08:39 PM »
I see my post was lost
MF(c) DOOM
Re: We dont need more migrants
Today
at 07:46:59 PM »
According to Jeremy Hunt abd the OBR we need at least 200,000 to be able to achieve our modest growth targets.
We have done our best to make if hard for Brits to work abroad, maybe thats why we did that
