Author Topic: We dont need more migrants  (Read 328 times)
« on: November 28, 2022, 07:59:57 AM »
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................

never a truer word spoken ....some of the numbers in the article are ridiculous......

we shouldn't have to be feeding more bodies and housing them in such a cost-of-living crisis for the poor and low-paid... I know the lefties OTR go on about foodbanks and have a point - if we are having to fund the lives of many illegal crossings - they often forget to voice that part of the argument though rava



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/20570280/trevor-kavanagh-farage-emigration-brain-drain-stop/
« Reply #1 on: November 28, 2022, 07:58:44 PM »
Quote from: headset on November 28, 2022, 07:59:57 AM
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................


Or at least make them pick all that food out of the fields before it rots!
« Reply #2 on: November 28, 2022, 10:04:15 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on November 28, 2022, 07:58:44 PM
Quote from: headset on November 28, 2022, 07:59:57 AM
we need to stop Britains brightest and best going overseas................


Or at least make them pick all that food out of the fields before it rots!

It November
« Reply #3 on: November 28, 2022, 11:23:56 PM »
450 more paddlers today.No wind for the rest of the week, so the invasion will be gathering pace.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:00:00 AM »
Its all the fault of Jews
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:48:58 PM »
Are they supplying the rubber boats?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:01:48 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:48:58 PM
Are they supplying the rubber boats?






top banter Mr Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:08:39 PM »
I see my post was lost  :duh: :duh:
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:46:59 PM »
According to Jeremy Hunt abd the OBR we need at least 200,000 to be able to achieve our modest growth targets.

We have done our best to make if hard for Brits to work abroad, maybe thats why we did that
